Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,132 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Mantech International worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mantech International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

