Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.33 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Investors Bancorp worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after purchasing an additional 388,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 802,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

