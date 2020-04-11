Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.67 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Cadence Bancorp worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.