Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.66 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 183.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,214 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Eagle Materials worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

