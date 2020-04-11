Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.21 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Insperity worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 272.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

NSP stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

