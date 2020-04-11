Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $123.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.