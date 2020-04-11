Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 146,128 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Timken worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,940,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE TKR opened at $35.12 on Friday. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

