Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,506 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

