Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $20.39 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and $258,436.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 635.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.02686394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,111,744,441 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.