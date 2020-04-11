Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.