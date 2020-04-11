Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

