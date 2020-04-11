Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 415 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average of $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

