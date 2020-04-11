PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTR shares. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

