Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

About Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

