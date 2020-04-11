Piper Sandler Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $11.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

