Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLA. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of PTLA opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

