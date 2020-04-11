Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE PSTG opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

