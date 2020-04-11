Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93,911.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $93,911.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.02370609 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001138 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008186 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,838,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

