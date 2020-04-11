Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

