Raymond James & Associates Invests $209,000 in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $603.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

