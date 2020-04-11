Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anixter International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $89.81 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

