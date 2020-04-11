Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

