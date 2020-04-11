Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,470 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

