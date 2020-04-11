Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Shiloh Industries worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

SHLO stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.11. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

