Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of County Bancorp worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICBK. TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. County Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

