Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,340,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,229,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,200,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 682,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,825.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,805 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

