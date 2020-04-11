Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Mediwound worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mediwound by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mediwound by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mediwound stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. Mediwound Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

