Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $85.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.