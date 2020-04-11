Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

