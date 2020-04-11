Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

