Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,328 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

