Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNNA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Hennessy Advisors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 23,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $170,029.38. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

