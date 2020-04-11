Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,138,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5967 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

