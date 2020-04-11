Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,974,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,722,000 after buying an additional 185,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

