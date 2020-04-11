Robecosam AG Acquires 1,120 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

