Robecosam AG Boosts Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $90.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

