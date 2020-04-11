Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,852.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

