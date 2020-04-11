Robecosam AG Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NYSE LOW opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

