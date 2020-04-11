Robecosam AG Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.