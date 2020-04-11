Robecosam AG Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.