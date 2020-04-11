Robecosam AG Invests $4.97 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after buying an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,811,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

