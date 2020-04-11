Robecosam AG Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $201.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

