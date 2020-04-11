Robecosam AG Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robecosam AG cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

AXP stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

