Robecosam AG Sells 1,165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.