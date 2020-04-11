Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $167.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

