RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM opened at $65.81 on Thursday. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.