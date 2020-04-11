S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.84.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $24,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 83,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 72,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.