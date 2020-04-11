SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $37.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

