salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock worth $67,825,573 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.