San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of GS stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

